How to Watch Juventus vs. Real Madrid: Champions League Live Stream, TV Channel

How to watch Juventus and Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 3.

By Chris Chavez
April 03, 2018

Real Madrid heads to Turin on Tuesday to face Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. This is a rematch of last year's Champions League final, which was won by Real Madrid.

Real Madrid is coming off a 3–0 win against Las Palmas on Saturday in La Liga and ousted star-studded PSG in the round of 16 to advance. The two-time reigning champions are led by Cristiano Ronaldo and his all-time record 117 career goals in 148 Champions League matches. They have lost just once in 13 games since losing to Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

Juventus is riding a 3–1 win over AC Milan and eliminated Tottenham to reach this stage. The team holds a four-point lead over Napoli at the top of the Serie A standings.

The second leg of the series will be played on April 11 in Madrid.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now