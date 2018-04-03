Real Madrid heads to Turin on Tuesday to face Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. This is a rematch of last year's Champions League final, which was won by Real Madrid.

Real Madrid is coming off a 3–0 win against Las Palmas on Saturday in La Liga and ousted star-studded PSG in the round of 16 to advance. The two-time reigning champions are led by Cristiano Ronaldo and his all-time record 117 career goals in 148 Champions League matches. They have lost just once in 13 games since losing to Leganes in the Copa del Rey.

Juventus is riding a 3–1 win over AC Milan and eliminated Tottenham to reach this stage. The team holds a four-point lead over Napoli at the top of the Serie A standings.

The second leg of the series will be played on April 11 in Madrid.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.