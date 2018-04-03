How to watch Juventus and Real Madrid in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday, April 3.
Real Madrid heads to Turin on Tuesday to face Juventus in the first leg of their Champions League quarterfinal. This is a rematch of last year's Champions League final, which was won by Real Madrid.
Real Madrid is coming off a 3–0 win against Las Palmas on Saturday in La Liga and ousted star-studded PSG in the round of 16 to advance. The two-time reigning champions are led by Cristiano Ronaldo and his all-time record 117 career goals in 148 Champions League matches. They have lost just once in 13 games since losing to Leganes in the Copa del Rey.
Juventus is riding a 3–1 win over AC Milan and eliminated Tottenham to reach this stage. The team holds a four-point lead over Napoli at the top of the Serie A standings.
The second leg of the series will be played on April 11 in Madrid.
Here's how to watch the match:
Time: 2:45 p.m. ET
TV: FOX Sports 1
Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up here for a free seven-day trial.