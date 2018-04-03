Karim Benzema Determined to 'Score More Goals & Win More Trophies' for Real Madrid

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has revealed his determination to "play more games, score more goals, give more assists, win more trophies" for the club after marking his milestone 400th game for Los Blancos at the weekend with his 189th goal.

Benzema, who is seventh on Real's all-time goalscorer list ahead of Bernabeu legends Paco Gento (182) and Emilio Butrageuno (171), happily admitted it was always his 'dream' to pull on the white shirt and can say he has been a success nine years on from his arrival.

"When I signed for this club I was just over 20 years old and I came here to win titles," he said in an interview with Real Madrid TV. "Now I'm 30 and it's been an incredible journey. I'm very happy to be playing here and I always want to win more trophies."

Benzema joined Real in the same summer that the club twice broke the world transfer record to sign Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo. Even though he has been heavily linked with various moves away across Europe, the 2018/19 campaign will be his 10th year in the Spanish capital.

"I've wanted to play for Real Madrid ever since I was a young boy because my idols played here," the Frenchman said.

"I always thought I was coming to this club to win titles and today, if I take a look back, I can say I'm very happy because I've won three Champions Leagues here and that's outstanding. It's the greatest club in the world and everyone wants to play for Real Madrid.

"I don't think about whether I'm making history. I'm here to work and help my team. I'll think about that when I've hung up my boots, when I look back on what I've achieved. To be featured on the club's all-time lists is fantastic and it gives me more confidence to keep doing great things.

"I'm going to keep working to play more games, score more goals, give more assists, win more trophies and so the fans can enjoy my game, because that's why I play football."

