Kevin De Bruyne Believes He 'Deserves' POTY But Insists Mohamed Salah Comparison Is 'Impossible'

Manchester City superstar Kevin De Bruyne believes he would be a worthy winner of this season's Player of Year award on the basis of his incredible consistency, but that comparisons between himself and the other leading contender Mohamed Salah are 'impossible' to make.

The Belgian has been sensational for the Premier League leaders this term, and has so often been the focal point of everything good about City's frightening football, while contributing seven goals and 15 assists so far. In addition he is also the leading key pass maker in the league, with 98 as quantified by WhoScored.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

While the 26-year-old's might be a shoo-in for Player of the Year most other seasons,

Liverpool star Salah is doing his level best to deny him.

The Egyptian forward just cannot stop scoring - he has 29 so far this campaign - and has been the driving force behind the Reds' attack as they look to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp obviously thinks his man deserves it but De Bruyne's contributions for City have been just as significant, and the midfielder backs his own performances.

The former Chelsea man said, as quoted by the Telegraph: "Well, if I get it, it would be nice I think for the team and for me. In one way I believe I deserve it, because I have been very consistent in my form.

"I am very happy with myself, I am very pleased with how I have played, I didn't expect to be this good this season, to be honest.

"I think there is almost no game where my standard has dropped, so I have been very constant, and I am very happy with myself. To maintain the level the amount of games I have played, the amount of minutes, I am very pleased with that."

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

De Bruyne does make a compelling argument, and rightfully questions the task of trying to choose himself and Salah.

"You cannot compare - it is impossible. So how do the players choose? Everybody has his own opinion. It depends on what people are looking for in a player," he added.





"Salah has a remarkable goalscoring run, and he plays very well like an inside forward type of role, for me. This season he has been incredible. To compare us, I don't know."