Man City Striker Ruled Out of Wednesday's Champions League Clash Against Liverpool With Knee Injury

By 90Min
April 03, 2018

Manchester City forward Sergio Aguero will miss the first leg of the Champions League quarter-final tie between the Cityzens and Premier League rivals Liverpool on Wednesday.

Aguero injured his knee in training last month and hasn't played since the 1-0 win over Chelsea on March 4.

City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed the Argentinian's absence in his press conference ahead of the highly-anticipated clash.

“Sergio is in Manchester. He was injured the last two weeks," the manager said as quoted by the BBC.

"Sergio is much better but doctors spoke to him today and he said he still has a little bit of a problem and isn't comfortable.

Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is expected to start up front for the Premier League leaders, who can clinch the title if they beat Manchester United at the Etihad on Saturday. But their focus will be on making their way to the semi-final stage of the Champions League for the time being.

