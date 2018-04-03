Man Utd Star Set to Agree Enormous New Deal to Extend Old Trafford Stay Until 2023

David de Gea is set to sign a massive new deal to make him Manchester United's second highest paid player, taking his wages to a colossal £350,000-a-week for the next five seasons.

The Sun report that details will be hammered out over the coming months, with the Spain number one wanting to get the potential distraction of negotiations out of the way before the summer's World Cup in Russia.

David De Gea extends his lead at the top pic.twitter.com/bfRJzFnVjg — Premier League (@premierleague) April 2, 2018

The early departure of high earner Zlatan Ibrahimovic has allowed the Red Devils some more space in their already sizeable wage budget, and a chunk of that looks set to go to the 27-year-old.

A 'club insider' told the newspaper: "The club want it sorted. It has to be done in their eyes. They want David to go to the World Cup and come back knowing everything is settled. Zlatan leaving has freed up more wiggle room on wages and United don't want to drag it out.

14 - David de Gea should have conceded 14 goals more than he conceded in Premier League 2017/18 according to the Expected Goals, by far the best differential among the Top 5 leagues keepers this season. King. pic.twitter.com/jHTCxBBpHj — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 27, 2018

"They want to show the world that David won't be leaving for anywhere. It's a real statement."

De Gea has been a name on Real Madrid's target list for some time, but the Champions League holders look to have moved their interest elsewhere - with Chelsea at risk of losing Thibaut Courtois at the end of the season.

The Spaniard has been United's Player of the Year in three of the last four years, becoming the first man in club history to win the award three seasons in a row between 2014 and 2016, and looks nailed on to add a fourth gong to his collection after a series of incredible performances in the current campaign.