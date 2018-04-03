PHOTO: Stunning Concept Images of New Everton Stadium Revealed to Fans for First Time

Plans for Everton's highly anticipated new stadium have been shown off in stunning fashion by the architect tasked with designing the state-of-the-art ground.

American architect Dan Meis showed off his initial designs for the club's new home at Bramley-Moore Dock in the heart of Liverpool via a series of workshops near their current Goodison Park ground.

Meis entertained around 150 Evertonians at St. Luke's Church adjacent to the Grand Old Lady, reports the Liverpool Echo, in the first of four fan meetings designed to show what the Toffees' new 'concept bowl designed' stadium could look like.

Dan Meis showed some concept designs of Everton’s new stadium to fans at today’s workshop at St. Luke’s Church. pic.twitter.com/XxNX0WVO0h — Everton Blue Army (@EvertonBlueArmy) April 2, 2018

Taking inspiration from Borussia Dortmund's electric 'Yellow Wall' stand at Westfalenstadion, Meis revealed what he thought Bramley-Moore Dock should look like.

Meis said: “We're planning on creating a very large home end in the south stand of the stadium which should be similar to Dortmund's 'Yellow Wall.'

“Depending on the final stadium capacity, the stand will hold 12,000-15,000 fans and we also want to include a concourse that will look back at the city, immediately by the home end that would be very cool.”

The proposals, which were helped to be formed by Everton's survey on 11 'Key Principles' that it wished to use to aid Meis' design of the stadium, were shown off for the first time on Monday evening and supporters were quick to take up the ideas with unwavering support.

Fans who completed the survey were given the chance to attend one of the four workshops that Meis will hold this week to gauge opinion on his designs and for supporters to offer any insights into what they like or don't like about the plans.

Other interesting tidbits from the presentation showed off a 33m-long video board that would sit above one of the stands, as well as the incorporation of the '1878' designed seats into the ground that are currently used at Goodison.

Liking what I've seen coming out of the Dan Meis stuff today. My only two reservations so far are 1) Wooden seats? I get people want a nod to Goodison in there but this is a bit naff IMO & 2) If we are to go for 50k or so, I hope this doesn't mean we can never expand if needs be — Andy H (@Andy_H_EFC) April 2, 2018

More corporate boxes, better wheelchair access and viewing platforms and a small section for away fans - situated in one of the corners furthest away from the pitch - were also displayed on the night.

The estimated £300m build is expected to be completed in time for Everton to move into it for the start of the 2022/23 campaign.

