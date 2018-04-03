PSG Midfielder Adrien Rabiot Refuses to Rule Out Move Away With Barcelona Interested

Adrien Rabiot refused to rule out a move away from runaway Ligue 1 leaders Paris Saint-Germain following their 3-0 win over rivals Monaco.

The 23-year-old spoke to calciomercato.com after the game and, when asked about his future, offered a cryptic message: "Will I still be here next year? I do not know, we'll see, but I enjoy every moment and every trophy that I win with my club."

The former Manchester City youth product has been a consistent performer for the French champions this term, notching 42 appearances, and was arguably the only PSG player who could hold their head high following the last 16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid.

Such performances have seen a host of clubs take in interest in the midfielder and according to Mundo Deportivo, Spanish giants Barcelona are willing to enter the race for his signature. Inter, Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal have also registered an interest.

The central midfielder has been touted as a potential long-term replacement for the ageing Sergio Busquets. Rabiot has various physical characteristics in common, has developed a reputation as an immaculate passer and offers a cool head in possession - all vital elements to the Barcelona way of playing.

With Rabiot's contract due to expire in 2019, PSG may well be forced into cashing in on the youngster, rather than lose him on a free transfer.