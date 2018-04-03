Report Reveals How Alan Pardew Was Dismissed As West Brom Draw Up Shortlist of Managerial Candidates

While the official communication claimed Alan Pardew left by mutual consent on Monday, a report from the Times paints the former West Ham and Newcastle boss' departure as a dismissal, revealing he was notified over the phone as the fall-out from his failed spell at the Hawthorns continues.

The former Baggies manager was relieved of his duties after a run of eight consecutive defeats in the Premier League that leaves West Brom almost nailed on to be relegated at the end of the season.

And the Times' report has revealed that Pardew was told that the six-month long contract he penned back in late November was to be torn up with immediate effect over the phone by West Brom's less-than-pleased hierarchy.

The 56-year-old had been tasked with leading the Midlands outfit's revival after Tony Pulis was sacked by the club's owners midway through the 2017/18 campaign, but his appointment has been a massive letdown as West Brom's season has lurched from bad to worse.

West Brom had already reportedly planned to sack Pardew once their relegation to the Championship was confirmed at the season's end, but they have moved now to try and unite players, fans and board alike ahead of their drop out of England's top flight.

Pardew is expected to net a £500,000 pay off from West Brom due to a summer break clause in the deal he signed five months ago, and departs the club having mustered only three wins and five draws from 21 matches in charge.

The 56-year-old also presided over the infamous Barcelona stolen taxi incident in February and, with fans furiously venting their frustrations in the 2-1 home loss to Burnley last weekend by throwing their season tickets on to the pitch, West Brom's board have chosen to act now.



Attentions have now turned to a permanent successor to Pardew ahead of the 2018/19 season with a whole plethora of head coaches on West Brom's radar.

Leicester assistant boss Michael Appleton is the current favourite to land the role, while his fellow former Baggies players in Aberdeen gaffer Derek McInnes, Everton number two Craig Shakespeare and Ostersunds manager Graham Potter also in the running for the managerial vacancy.

Ex-defender Darren Moore has been placed in temporary charge of first-team affairs as West Brom opt to take their time over a new long-term appointment.

