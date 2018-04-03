'Secret Footballer' Suggests Barcelona Star Could Make Shock Summer Return to Liverpool

A football insider has claimed Barcelona's Luis Suarez will not remain at the club for "much longer" and hinted a return to Liverpool may be on the cards.

Suarez left Merseyside for Barcelona in the summer of 2014 and has since scored 107 goals in 123 appearances for the Catalan giants. This season, the Uruguay international has notched an impressive 22 league goals in 26 appearances for the table-toppers, but the Secret Footballer Twitter account claims that Suarez's time at the Camp Nou is coming to an end.

A former teammate and I have been talking for a while about Luis Suarez. Has certainly lost something and we both feel he won’t be at Barcelona much longer. Question is who replaces him and where does he go? Back to Liverpool? — Secret Footballer (@TSF) April 2, 2018

Suarez has previously hinted that a return to Anfield may be possible, stating last year, as quoted by the Express: "You never know what will happen in the future. If I was to return to England, it would be to play for Liverpool – not for any other team.

"I’ve missed the fans. The atmosphere is incredible, it’s incredible. Everyone who has played for Liverpool knows how important the fans are – they know they will always be in my heart."

Mohammed Salah is averaging 0.88 goals per games. Luis Suarez averaged 0.84 in his best season for Liverpool 2013/2014. — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 1, 2018

One possible explanation behind Suarez's alleged discontent could be the rumoured summer arrival of Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann.

The France international has been constantly linked with a move to Camp Nou and some reports have gone as far to claim that a deal is already in place between the two clubs - claims which have since been sternly denied by Los Colchoneros.