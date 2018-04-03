Follow along for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays as Sevilla hosts Bayern Munich in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals.
Sevilla pulled off one of the surprises of the Champions League in ousting Manchester United in the round of 16, but it figures to take something extra special if it is to pull off another in the quarterfinals.
Spain's seventh-placed side welcomes German powerhouse Bayern Munich to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for the first leg of the quarterfinals on Tuesday. Sevilla rode a staunch defensive effort and a breakout showing at Old Trafford from Wissam Ben Yedder to advance, but Bayern has reverted to the well-oiled machine under Jupp Heynckes that was, and is once again, one of Europe's most feared sides.
Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the game (refresh for most recent updates).
Here are the lineups for both teams:
ONCE del #SevillaFC ante el @FCBayernES en la IDA de cuartos de final de la @LigadeCampeones #vamosmisevilla #UCL #SFCFCB pic.twitter.com/WEQRnXET7f— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) April 3, 2018
The #FCBayern line-up is in! 📋 #packmas #UCL #SFCFCB pic.twitter.com/5nglD2uHTG— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 3, 2018
The second leg will take place at Bayern Munich's Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 11.