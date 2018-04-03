Spanish Report Makes Sensational Claim That Man Utd Will Launch £175m Summer Bid for Liverpool Star

One report from a particularly notorious source has dropped a very bold (make that ridiculous) claim that involves Liverpool revelation Mohamed Salah and the Reds' bitter rivals Manchester United.

The notorious rumour mill Don Balon opine that the Red Devils are reading to break the bank and launch a £175m bid for Liverpool's Salah this summer.

For a while now Don Balon have been pushing the narrative that Real Madrid and club president Florentino Perez are preparing to make Salah their next Galactico this summer. There were even reports that Madrid would offer Liverpool a player plus cash deal involving Lucas Vazquez in exchange for the Egyptian.

But now the latest 'reports' suggest that United are preparing to hijack Madrid's summer plans and break their own transfer record to bring the Premier League's breakout star to Old Trafford.

While United are certainly capable of matching Madrid in financial strength this seems about as likely as Paul Dummett going for a world record transfer this summer.

Other more credible reports from Spain and football expert Guillem Balague suggest that Madrid have cooled their reported interest in Salah and have focused all their attention of bringing Chelsea's Eden Hazard to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Salah has equalled a Premier League record for most games scored in within a 38-game season. His record of 28 games equals that set by Cristiano Ronaldo and Robin van Persie, but Salah still has six games left to break that record.

With 37 goals scored this season in all competitions, Salah has had an incredible year for Liverpool and is a nailed on contender for player of the season. The Reds play Manchester City in the Champions League quarter finals in their next match.