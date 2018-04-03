Tottenham Line Up Huge New Deal to Tie Mauricio Pochettino Down and Fend Off Real Madrid

Tottenham Hotspur are preparing a much improved contract to offer to manager Mauricio Pochettino, in the hope of deterring potential suitors Real Madrid from making an approach this summer.

The club are optimistic, as reported by the Telegraph, that the Argentine will be keen to sign on to make himself one of the best paid coaches in the Premier League, and that his decision would pave the way for top stars to follow suit.

Pochettino, Dele Alli, Harry Kane, Jan Vertonghen, Hugo Lloris, Christian Eriksen and Heung-min Son are all expected to recommit themselves to the club in the coming months, as Spurs seek to try and prevent a dismantling this summer.

The contract on the table to Pochettino is said to be worth around £8.5m-a-year, which is a £3m hike on his current salary. Should he put pen to paper, he would become the fourth highest earner in the division behind Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola and Antonio Conte.

It is a tantalising offer, which club officials are hoping will be enough to put off Real Madrid, who could look to replace Zinedine Zidane with him if they fail to deliver the Champions League after a disappointing season.

Spurs see Pochettino - who became manager in 2014 after leaving Southampton - as the solid basis from which to build on, and in recent seasons the club have improved greatly in terms of style of football.

The north Londoners are still without major honours since his appointment, but back to back second place finishes in the Premier League have got people expecting.

Spurs still have the chance to finish the current season with one trophy to their name. They take on Manchester United in the FA Cup semi-final later this month, and a possible final against either Chelsea or Southampton.

