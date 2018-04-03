Tranmere Fan Praised Over Epic Charity Walk Despite Last-Minute Game Postponement

Imagine, if you will, being a football fan who spends a good portion of time heading to a match only to be told that it's been postponed at the last minute.

That's what happened to Tranmere Rovers fans Richie Hellon who, according to the Liverpool Echo, walked for six days to watch his beloved club play Dover Athletic in the Vanarama National League only for it to be called off due to a waterlogged pitch.

Hellon, 53, trudged 274 miles from Birkenhead to Dover in an effort to raise money for the Spider-Ede appeal - a fundraising page set up for four-year-old Edie Molyneux who is being treated in Mexico for a brain tumour.

The absolutely amazing Richie Hellon walked for 6 days from 6am to 12am, swollen and blistered feet from Tranmere to Dover ahead of today’s game which has now been called off 😱 can we show Richie some more support for what an incredible man he is ♥️ https://t.co/rrB0P2l7kK… pic.twitter.com/7Yod3em3kX — The Spider-Ede Appeal (@Spideredeappeal) March 30, 2018

Despite being left a tad disappointed upon reaching his destination as Dover informed him that the game would not be going ahead, however, Hellon admitted that the postponed encounter meant little in the grand scheme of things given the cause for which he walked.

He said: "As soon as I got to the football ground, I felt great, though, when I heard the news that the match had been called off I felt a bit down.

"It was all for Edie. It's one of the best things I've ever done. It's hard to put into words. I feel very emotional."

Our walking post man who travelled for 6 days to get from Tranmere to Dover has more than tripled his original target🚶🏽Well done and a huge thank you Richie Hellon 🙌🏼😃to call him incredible is an understatement! ♥️ You can still sponsor Richie🙂 https://t.co/C4R3y3Jjy0 — The Spider-Ede Appeal (@Spideredeappeal) March 31, 2018

Hellon caught wind of Edie's plight from the child's aunt - a work colleague of Hellon's - and decided to take up the epic challenge for the little girl.

He has since raised £3,000 to help fund her medical bills across the Atlantic Ocean, and Hellon's determination and kind-heartedness hasn't gone unnoticed by Edie's parents.

Mum Ashleigh Molyneux said: “This guy deserves a round of applause and to take a bow! We’re all so proud and so thankful to you! What he’s done for us means the world and more.”

Edie and her parents moved to Mexico to give her the best possible chance of being the brain tumour, and currently sit at around £200,000 in their attempt to raise £700,000 to fund her treatment.

You can donate to the Spider-Ede fund by visiting their Just Giving page or being texting Edie03 plus the amount you wish to contribute (up to £10) to 70070.

