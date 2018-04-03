Turkish Star Reveals Why He's Happy Salah Left Roma & Confirms Rejection of Man City Move

Roma star Cengiz Under has admitted the summer departure of Mohamed Salah has given him the chance to shine at the club since his move to Italy - while also revealing that he snubbed a move to Manchester City.

The Turkish international moved to the Stadio Olimpico in July for a fee of around €13m, and has made a bright start to life at his new club; scoring six goals and making 24 appearances in his debut season.

Emilio Andreoli/GettyImages

The 20-year-old was highly sought after in the summer and had many of Europe's top clubs chasing his signature, and in the end snubbed the current Premier League leaders City in favour of a move to Rome.

Despite the fact his Roma side sit third in Serie A, speaking in an interview with Spor Arena, Under revealed that he has no regrets in snubbing one of the biggest clubs in Europe and claims that the departure of Salah has helped suit his style of play.

He said: "I received an offer from Manchester City, but I did not agree. There was the project in Rome, and the attitude of the club and the coach was important to me.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"Then, with the sale of Salah, the team has become more suited to my characteristics. (Eusebio) Di Francesco gives all players a chance, trusts them and keeps on encouraging them. He always wants the best in training and we have a good relationship."

He'll be hoping to cap off what has been a promising debut season well as Roma look to secure their place in next season's Champions League competition.