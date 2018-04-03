VIDEO: Serial Prank Victim Bernardo Silva is Targeted Once Again by Man City Teammates

Bernardo Silva is still only in his first season at the Etihad Stadium, but has already emerged as something of a target for his older and more established teammates.

The Portugal international has been the victim of a number of pranks depicted in numerous videos from inside the dressing room during his time as a Manchester City player.

📹 | Poor Bernardo... why always him? 😭 [Instagram/fernandinho] pic.twitter.com/6Z2fO1PYNe — City Watch (@City_Watch) April 3, 2018

So far he has been thrown into a pool with his clothes on, had his shoes tied to the ceiling by Yaya Toure and thrown about by Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko on his way to the training ground.

Most recently, Bernardo became the victim once more of an Easter-inspired prank. Fernandinho was the perpetrator this time, as he cracked a suspiciously non-chocolate variant right over his head, with goalkeeper Ederson as the Brazilian's reinforcement.

The sickening antics of his teammates are sure to be slowly taking their toll on Bernardo, who must go home listening to 'the Sound of Silence' and wondering what he has done to deserve such abuse.

In all seriousness, the 23-year-old looks like he's settled in well with the Premier League champions-elect and is a popular figure behind the scenes. He has also most definitely impressed out on the field when given a chance by manager Pep Guardiola.

