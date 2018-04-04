Inter Milan faces rival AC Milan Wednesday in a crucial Serie A match.

AC Milan enters Wednesday in sixth place on the Serie A table with 50 points and is fading from contention for a Champions League place after a recent surge. Gennaro Gattuso's side has lost two of its last three games including a 3-1 defeat against Juventus on Saturday.

Internazionale sits in fourth place on the league table with 58 points after a 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday. In their last match against AC Milan, Luciano Spalletti's squad was defeated 1-0.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.