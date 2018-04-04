How to Watch AC Milan vs. Inter Milan: Live Stream, TV Channel, Game Time

How to watch AC Milan vs. Inter Milan in Serie A on Wednesday, April 4.

By Nihal Kolur
April 04, 2018

Inter Milan faces rival AC Milan Wednesday in a crucial Serie A match.

AC Milan enters Wednesday in sixth place on the Serie A table with 50 points and is fading from contention for a Champions League place after a recent surge. Gennaro Gattuso's side has lost two of its last three games including a 3-1 defeat against Juventus on Saturday.

Internazionale sits in fourth place on the league table with 58 points after a 3-0 victory over Hellas Verona on Saturday. In their last match against AC Milan, Luciano Spalletti's squad was defeated 1-0.

Here's how to watch the match.

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now