Bicycle Gang! Acrobatic Duo Zlatan & Crouch Offer Differing Reactions to Ronaldo's Wonder Goal

Cristiano Ronaldo stunned the footballing world on Tuesday by scoring an incredible bicycle against Juventus as Real Madrid cruised to a 3-0 win in Turin.

Fans across the world were left speechless as Ronaldo rose over two metres into the air to acrobatically score his second goal of the game. The social media world went nuts, while a number of his fellow professionals have been praising the Ballon d'Or holder, but it is the reactions from Zlatan Ibrahimović and Peter Crouch stood out from the rest.

The former has had a rollercoaster of a week. After cutting his time at Manchester United short, Ibrahimović joined MLS side LA Galaxy and the Swedish star scored an outrageous 40-yard strike on his debut for the club.

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/GettyImages

On top of that, the 36-year-old went on to score the winning goal in the first ever match between LA Galaxy and LAFC, a derby which has earned the title 'El Tráfico'.

Following the self-proclaimed lion's wonder goal at the weekend, Ibrahimović suggested that Ronaldo should try and score a bicycle kick from 40 meters out - a reference to his own acrobatic strike against England.

"It was a nice goal, but he should try it from 40 meters," Ibrahimović said, quoted by SBS Television's Craig Foster on Twitter.

Premier League veteran Crouch also weighed in on Ronaldo's Champions League wonder goal.

The Stoke City striker also has a penchant for the spectacular and scored a (sort of) similar bicycle kick against Turkish giants Galatasaray during his time with Liverpool back in 2006. The notorious social media menace quickly took to Twitter to point out that there are only a few players in the world, including himself, who can score goals like that.

There is only a few of us who can do that — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) April 3, 2018

Ronaldo also earned praise from Manchester United star Marcus Rashford following the goal, as well as Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane.





However, the most notable praise came from Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon who, despite having his dream of winning the Champions League shattered in Turin, lauded Ronaldo's "incredible" bicycle kick after the game.