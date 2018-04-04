Zidane Hails Ronaldo Bicycle Kick as 'One of the Best Goals in History' After Real Destroy Juventus

Zinedine Zidane described Cristiano Ronaldo's spectacular bicycle kick finish as one of the best goals in the Champions League's history - but joked it was not as good as his in the competition 16 years ago - following Real Madrid's 3-0 win at Juventus on Tuesday evening.

The Portugal captain opened the scoring after just three minutes as he poked Isco's cross home from close range. But after taking the advantage, Juve attempted to find their way back into the game and forced a superb stop from goalkeeper Keylor Navas shortly before half-time.

However, Los Blancos' advantage was double on the hour-mark as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner found the back of the net with a spectacular overhead volley; a finish so good that every corner of the Allianz Arena showed their appreciation.

After Paulo Dybala's red card for his second bookable offence just two minutes later - the first being for simulation on the stroke of half-time - Real Madrid could smell blood, and all but ended the tie as a contest through Marcelo with 18 minutes remaining.

But despite records being set; Ronaldo scoring for the 10th consecutive Champions League clash, and the Spanish side securing their first win in Turin since the early 1960s, the focus post-match was on a certain 33-year-old's sublime finish.

And while Zidane lauded his frontman's devastating finish, he insisted to Marca his effort in the 2002 final against Bayer Leverkusen was even better.

"Cristiano's is one of the best goals in history, but mine in Glasgow was prettier," he said in jest during his post-match press conference.

"You have to tip your hat to a goal of this quality. He does so many things and I'm happy for what he's achieved."

Isco returned to Real Madrid's starting lineup following a significant spell away from it on Tuesday night, and provided an instant impact; something Zidane was pleased to see.

"He put in a very good performance, he played between the lines well, covering (Rodrigo) Bentancur", he intimated.

"He opened up the pitch and gave the pass for the first goal. We need everyone to contribute as he has done, he is and will continue to be very important for us."