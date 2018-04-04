Bruce Arena’s new book reveals that the U.S. Soccer Federation was preparing to fire Jurgen Klinsmann and replace him with Arena six months before he was actually fired, reports The Washington Post's Steven Goff.

The book, “What’s Wrong With US? A Coach’s Blunt Take on the State of American Soccer After a Lifetime on the Touchline,” will go on sale June 12 and was sent as an advanced copy to the Post.

In it, Arena says he met with U.S. Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati and chief executive Dan Flynn, who said it was "time for a change," as the U.S. prepared for the Copa America Centenario. This was in May 2016, but Klinsmann was fired in November 2016 after losses to Mexico and Costa Rica.

Arena was in his eighth season with the Galaxy at the time, while Klinsmann had gone 2–1–1 in the first four semifinal-round qualifiers.

But a later conversation never occurred because Flynn underwent a heart transplant. The USA wound up reaching the Copa America Centenario semifinals under Klinsmann before losing to Argentina 4-0.

Arena was appointed the new USA manager in November 2016 but he resigned in October 2017 after the U.S. missed the World Cup for the first time since 1986.

Dave Sarachan, an assistant to Arena, is acting as interim head coach.