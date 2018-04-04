Chelsea Eye Move for Turkish Goalkeeping Prodigy But Face Competition From Barcelona & Man City

Chelsea are ready to make a move for Turkish goalkeeping prodigy Berke Ozer but are facing competition from both Barcelona and Manchester City for the 17-year-old's signature, according to a report from the Sun.

With Thibaut Courtois continuously being linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge, the Blues have been on the lookout for possible long-term replacements and have sent scouts to watch Ozer in action for Turkish second division side Altinordu.

So far this season, the youngster has made six starts for his club, five of which have come in the league and the other in the Turkish Cup.

Dino Panato/GettyImages

According to the report, Ozer, who has been likened to AC Milan prodigy Gianluigi Donnarumma, is also interesting Manchester City and La Liga giants Barcelona.

The Citizens are known to be admirers of the Turkish youth international and were reportedly set to sign the player at the end of last season, but a move never materialised.

Instead, Chelsea seem to have stolen a march on their rivals in the pursuit and have already offered Altinordu a partnership in an attempt to lure Ozer over to London.

The partnership would see Chelsea send the Turkish side players on loan, however, Altinordu coach Huseyin Eroglu has since revealed they've turned down the offer.

#cfc seem very keen on Berke Ozer, should be too, he's going to be very good https://t.co/Lyi1EEhB4l — Scouts in Attendance (@scoutsattending) April 4, 2018

"Chelsea have been sending scouts to Izmir for Berke Ozer, and to take a look at our project," Eroglu is quoted as saying by the Sun.

"At our last meeting they said they could send us players on loan. But they seemed shocked when I said we had to politely decline.

"We are not interested in training up other clubs' players. Our mission is clear. Altinordu will develop local youths to create a complete academy-developed squad."



