Everton are reportedly on the verge of agreeing a deal to sign Turkish midfielder Oguzhan Özyakup from Besiktas.

The 25-year-old has been heavily linked in the past with a move to the Premier League - with his former club Arsenal often being described as his preferred destination - however, it looks as though Özyakup will opt to join another Premier League side instead.

According to Turkish news outlet Aksam.com, talks between his representatives and Everton have begun ahead of a potential summer transfer to Goodison Park.

The midfielder has struggled for game time in Turkey this season, having made just 20 league appearances this season in the Turkish Super Lig. He is now reportedly desperate to force a way through a move, in search for more regular playing time.

He came up through the youth system at Arsenal and made just two League Cup appearances for the club before he left to join Besiktas in 2012. Now, despite his old club being interested in re-signing him, the report has claimed Özyakup would prefer to follow his former teammate Cenk Tosun and join Everton instead.

Tosun has enjoyed early success in his early days at Everton, and it looks as though Özyakup may soon follow suit.

Özyakup is currently in his sixth season with Besiktas and has won back-to-back league titles with the club in recent seasons. He has also represented the Turkish national team 30 times since 2013.