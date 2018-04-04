Image Reveals the Premier League Star That Kevin de Bruyne Has Voted as PFA Player of the Year

BT Sport pundit Des Kelly has revealed who Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne has voted for as his PFA Player of the Year.

De Bruyne shared his ballot paper with Kelly in a recent interview, and fans may be surprised to hear that the Belgian voted for Liverpool star Mohamed Salah - his biggest rival for the end of season award.

Classy @DeBruyneKev reveals who he voted for as @PFA Player of the Year.

It was @22mosalah !

And De Bruyne provided me with proof. His ballot paper is below.

See the interview on @btsport 2 from 6:30pm tmrrw.@LFC v @ManCity #LIVMCI #UCL pic.twitter.com/07NevED8Ro — DES KELLY (@DesKellyBTS) April 3, 2018

However, that just sums up the class of De Bruyne. He voted honestly and did not make a tactical vote to help his cause, which would have been an understandable move.

The City star also voted for Tottenham defender Davinson Sánchez as his PFA Young Player of the Year.

De Bruyne's fellow team mates David Silva and Leroy Sané are both candidates for the respective PFA awards, however rules prevent players nominating their own teammates for the awards.

De Bruyne thinks Salah fully deserves the award, but says it is "impossible" to compare himself with the Egyptian due to their different styles of play.

"If he wins, he wins. I think he's up there with Kane, Me, and David, the four best players of this year."



Kevin De Bruyne voted for Mo Salah to win POTY, and he even showed @DesKellyBTS the proof 😂#NoFilterUCL



⚽ Liverpool vs Man City

📺 BT Sport 2 HD

⏰ 6.30pm pic.twitter.com/LvpXnTtCDl — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 4, 2018

'You cannot compare, it is impossible," he said in a pre-match press conference as Manchester City prepare to take on Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.





"Salah has been on a remarkable goalscoring run and he plays very well in an inside forward type of role. This season he has been incredible, so to compare us, I don't know.





"With the statistics, how are we going to compare ourselves? It's totally different. I played at the weekend like a defensive midfielder, so how you can compare me to an inside forward? I have no idea.





"But Salah has been outstanding, his record speaks for itself. It's just the way it goes. Luckily I don't have to make the decision."



