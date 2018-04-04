Jordi Alba Reveals Barça Squad Feeling Better Than During Treble-Winning Year Ahead of Roma Clash

Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba believes the "sensations" currently enjoyed by the Catalan club are better than those felt under Luis Enrique in their treble winning season in 2015.

Barca are currently top of La Liga, with a healthy gap of nine points separating them from second-placed Atletico Madrid. Ernesto Valverde's side will also have the opportunity to win the Copa del Rey at the end of April when they face Sevilla in the final of the domestic competition.





Meanwhile, the Blaugrana will host Roma on Wednesday night in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash, and Alba has admitted that confidence is high in the camp.

"The sensations are better than when we won the treble with Luis Enrique," Alba revealed in a press conference on Tuesday, as quoted by SPORT.

"We are on track in La Liga, in the final of the Copa del Rey and still in the Champions League. We know the quality the team has in attack, but we have improved a lot in defence and the sensations are very good."

🔊 Jordi Alba: "Playing with Leo #Messi brings us security. He makes us all much better" pic.twitter.com/SwgrsilWEt — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 3, 2018

Regarding Wednesday's game, he continued: "We know we have a great squad and if we're at our best can beat anyone, but are a Roma difficult team to beat.

"They came top of a group with Chelsea and Atletico… People may think we’re favourites, but they can create a lot of problems. We have to take advantage of being at home.

"It is important to keep a clean sheet because we are at home. We have kept a lot of clean sheets this season, which has been important for us because we nearly always score."