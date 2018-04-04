Jupp Heynckes Acknowledges UCL Luck But Insists Bayern 'Deserved' Win Over Sevilla

Bayern Munich manager Jupp Heynckes claims that his side "deserved" to beat Sevilla in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final on Tuesday despite a sub-par performance from the impending Bundesliga champions.

Pablo Sarabia had put the hosts deservedly in front at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán, but an own goal from former Manchester City forward Jesús Navas soon had Bayern back on level terms. Sevilla captain Sergio Escudero then diverted Thiago Alcântara's header away from the palms of goalkeeper David Soria - gifting Bayern Munich a 2-1 victory in Spain.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

"We lost the ball too often and lacked structure in midfield, which allowed Sevilla to create chances," Heynckes said in his post-match press conference, quoted by Goal. "We improved in the second half and in the end deserved to win.





"Psychologically, it was very important to equalise quickly, even if it took a bit of luck. But if we want to win the Champions League, we need to improve."

Bayern Munich will return to Germany in search of their sixth straight Bundesliga title this weekend. Despite playing away from home on Saturday, they can still be crowned champions in Bavaria with victory on their short trip to fellow Bavarian side, FC Augsburg.

Regardless of their domestic status after this weekend, Bayern will be confident of securing their place in the semi finals of the Champions League next week. Heynckes hasn't lost across all competitions at the Allianz Arena this season and has he dropped points at home just once in the Bundesliga.