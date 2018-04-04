Klopp Set to Name Surprise Player in Liverpool Squad for Champions League Clash With Man City

Jurgen Klopp could be forced to name Liverpool youngster Connor Masterson on the bench for Liverpool's Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

This surprise selection has been enforced upon the Reds manager due to the defensive crisis - with Ragnar Klavan, Joe Gomez and most recently Joel Matip all out injured. Klopp is short on cover in the central defensive position and only has two first-team defenders available for Wednesday.

Dejan Lovren looks set to partner Liverpool's record signing Virgil van Dijk in the heart of defence at Anfield, in a game that is sure to bring a flurry of entertainment and goals.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

According to the Liverpool Echo, 19-year-old Masterson is in contention make the matchday squad following the injury woes that have been inflicted on Liverpool's defenders.

With Emre Can, Adam Lallana and Ben Woodburn also sidelined, Masterson was promoted to train with the first-team at Melwood on Tuesday.

However, Nathaniel Phillips is another name that was called up to first-team training and is also in contention to earn his first Champions League call-up.

Conor Masterson could be on the bench tomorrow..https://t.co/krKSwoj0tg — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) April 3, 2018

Masterson has never made a senior appearance for Liverpool but was named on the bench for an FA Cup game against Exeter in 2016.



The Republic of Ireland youth international previously captained the club's Under-18s and played 10 times for Liverpool's Under-23 squad, as well as making seven appearances in the

UEFA Youth League.

Whoever Klopp calls up from youth level, it will be a big step up from the Academy training ground in Kirkby. Even though they may not get any gametime, they'll get to experience being part of the squad for what promises to be a famous Champions League night under the Anfield floodlights.