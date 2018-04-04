Liverpool fans attacked the Manchester City team bus ahead of their crucial Champions League quarterfinal clash at Anfield.

The two teams are facing off in the last eight of the Champions League in what promises to be a mouth-watering tie, however, there is a slightly sour taste to events prior to the game.

Reports have emerged claiming that Liverpool fans have attacked the City bus as it made its way to the stadium, with some claiming the damage is so bad the coach will not be able to be driven back to Manchester after the game.

Bottles thrown at Manchester City's bus as it arrives at Anfield tonight.



The pictures show the use of flares by the fans, which was strictly prohibited by UEFA prior to the game after both flares and smoke bombs met the Villarreal team back in 2016.

Liverpool have release a statement regarding the incident: "The club condemns in the strongest possible terms the scenes which preceded our Champions League quarter final, which resulted in damage being inflicted on the Manchester City team bus during their arrival at Anfield.

"We apologize unreservedly to Pep Guardiola, his players, staff and officials caught up in the incident.

"The behavior of a number of individuals was completely unacceptable and the club will cooperate fully with the authorities to identify those responsible.

"The priority now is to establish the facts and offer Manchester City whatever support is necessary."

The players have made it to the ground safely and there is currently no talk of a postponed kickoff, although how the Manchester City team will get home tonight is another matter.