Liverpool Fans Hold Their Breathe After Mohamed Salah Subbed Off With Apparent Injury

Liverpool fans will be holding their breathe, as Mohamed Salah was substituted right after half time in the first leg of their Champions League quarter final against Manchester City.

The Egyptian has been their main man all season long, and got proceedings underway nicely after he found the net after just 12 minutes to give Liverpool a 1-0 lead. After Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's superb long range effort doubled the Red's lead, Salah was once again instrumental in the third Liverpool goal.

It was his well-directed cross which found Sadio Mane at the back post who was able to head beyond Ederson in the Manchester City goal, to give Liverpool an astonishing 3-0 lead heading into half time.

Jordan Mansfield/GettyImages

Liverpool fans would've felt on top of the world coming out for the second half, however they were soon brought back down to earth, when it looked as though Salah was visibly struggling with an injury.

He was seen holding his groin, and was then substituted just five minutes into the second half, with the player heading straight down the tunnel to receive treatment from the medical staff.

It was a sight Liverpool fans would've been dreading to see, with the Merseyside derby coming up on Saturday before the second leg of their Champions League quarter final against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Good news for Liverpool: You're still 3-0 up.



Bad news: Salah went off with an injury. pic.twitter.com/yQUpACJNph — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) April 4, 2018

Salah has had a remarkable season so far, scoring 29 goals in 29 Premier League games, as well as another six goals in seven Champions League appearances.

It has yet to be revealed the full extent to the injury, although Liverpool fans will be hoping it isn't too serious and that he won't miss too much time as Liverpool try and cap off what's been a very successful season with a piece of silverware.