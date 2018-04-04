Liverpool Heavily Linked With Summer Move for Veteran Stopper as Possible Mentor to Loris Karius

Liverpool remain heavily linked with former Real Madrid and Spain goalkeeper Iker Casillas, with the latest Spanish gossip once more pushing the veteran stopper into the arms of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp as he seeks to strengthen his options between the sticks.

Simon Mignolet, finally deposed as number one, is widely expected to leave Anfield at the end of the season in search of a starting job elsewhere. Loris Karius, meanwhile, remains inconsistent and inexperienced and could actually be aided long-term by a veteran such as Casillas arriving.

The 36-year-old, who joined Porto when he left lifelong club Real in 2015, kept a clean sheet when he faced Liverpool in the Champions League recently after missing the first fixture between the two which ended 5-0 in the English side's favour.

Casillas is on course to become a free agent at the end of the season as Sport explains that he has agreed with Porto that his contract will not be renewed. The Spanish outlet also notes that he is keen to remain in Europe with his next club rather than head to China or North America.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

A star from the age of 18, Casillas has won it all after tasting domestic glory with Real and winning three Champions League titles in his career. He has also played at nine major tournaments for Spain, winning two European Championships and the World Cup as captain.

A short-term move to Liverpool therefore makes sense, especially if there is to be an aspect of mentoring Karius involved. But it remains to be seen if there is any genuine substance to the rumours, or if the claims are purely speculative.