Manchester United Planning to Entice Tottenham Trio With Massive Wage Boost

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign as many as three players from Tottenham Hotspur once the summer transfer window opens.

A report from today's Manchester Evening News live blog (07:07) claims that Toby Alderweireld, Eric Dier and Danny Rose are all targets for Jose Mourinho.

All three players currently earn less than £100,000 due to Spurs' strict wage cap enforced by chairman Daniel Levy. However, they could be enticed by a move to Manchester United, who would be willing to dramatically increase their current salaries.

Defender Toby Alderweireld has been linked with a move to Manchester United for some time, as he is reportedly displeased by Spurs' unwillingness to increase his wages.

The 29-year-old Belgium international has established himself as one of the best central defenders in the Premier League since his arrival from Atlético Madrid back in 2015.

England international Eric Dier is another player who has been widely linked with a move to Manchester United.

24-year-old Dier will appeal to Manchester United because of the vast experience he has at a relatively young age, and has shown his leadership skills having worn the captain's armband for England on previous occasions. United were also keen on signing Dier last summer, and may make another move 12 months later.

Thirdly, United have been "monitoring the situation" of Danny Rose, who has previously suggested that he is keen on a move away from Tottenham Hotspur.

In an interview last year, he told the Sun that he wants to play football in the north of England before his playing career comes to an end.

“Time is running out and I do want to win trophies. I don’t want to play football for 15 years and not have one trophy or one medal.

“Sorry, that’s not what I am about. I wouldn’t be happy with that. I want to win something.

“I will say this too — I will play up north. I don’t know exactly when, but I will get back up north and play some football somewhere."