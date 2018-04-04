Massimiliano Allegri Insists Juventus Face 'Impossible' Task to Claim Semi-Final Spot

Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has claimed it is now "impossible" for his side to reach the Champions League semi-finals after going down 3-0 to Real Madrid on Tuesday evening at the Allianz Arena.





Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score in 10 consecutive European Cup matches after he poked home after just three minutes - before producing a moment of brilliance as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner doubled his side's advantage with a bicycle kick on the the hour-mark.

Striker Paulo Dybala saw red two minutes after the Portugal international's sublime finish for his second bookable offence - the first being for simulation - and Marcelo all but ended the tie as a contest 18 minutes from time to wrap up a perfect night for Los Blancos in Turin.





And while Allegri hailed Ronaldo's stupendous strike following the defeat, the Italian was left frustrated with how Juventus conceded the third - insisting to the Uefa website, as quoted by The Guardian, that it is now "impossible" for the Serie A champions to claim a semi-final place.

“I don’t know if Cristiano’s goal is the best in the history of football but it’s certainly an extraordinary goal", the 50-year-old said. "You can only congratulate him for what he’s doing at present.





“However, I am disappointed about the third goal, because at that point we still could have turned the tie in the second leg. Now it will be impossible.”

“Real Madrid were devastating with their final ball", Allegri added. "You don’t win three Champions League titles in four years by accident. We have to think about the league and then go to Madrid to play our game.”

The formality of the second leg will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium next week, with Juventus needing to score at least three goals against Los Blancos; something no team has achieved during this year's Champions League campaign, to be in with any of hope of progressing.