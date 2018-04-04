Mats Hummels Reveals He Had 'Good Conversation' With Ex-Manager Amid Bayern Munich Links

Bayern Munich defender Mats Hummels has revealed that he had a meeting with his former manager Thomas Tuchel during the international break, sparking suggestions that the former Dortmund manager could be in line to take over at the Bundesliga champions.

Tuchel has been heavily linked with a return to management next season and Bayern are just one of Europe's top clubs being linked with a move for the 44-year-old head coach. However, a move to Bavaria is starting to look unlikely as Bayern CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claimed Tuchel has even signed an agreement with another club.

Tuchel has been out of work since leaving Borussia Dortmund last year after guiding the German side to glory in the DFB-Pokal.

With rumours about his potential appointment at the Allianz Arena still looming, Hummels claimed that he was eager to meet his former boss during the international break and clear the air over any lingering issues between the two - a common theme between Tuchel and his former colleagues.

"We met during the international break in Dortmund and talked," Hummels told SportBild. "I can say that it was a good conversation."

Current Bayern manager Jupp Heynckes has personally expressed his interest in seeing Tuchel take over the reigns at the Allianz Arena.

The 72-year-old claimed that Tuchel's experience at both Borussia Dortmund and Mainz has given the manager the "quality" needed to take charge of a club the size of Bayern Munich.

"He has continuously made his way up the track, in Mainz from the youth teams," Heynckes told SportBild last month. "Borussia Dortmund then played under Tuchel great football, with a good system.

"Tuchel became runner-up, cup winner and played attractive football; I enjoyed watching his BVB. That's why I appreciate him and consider him a very good coach."