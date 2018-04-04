Napoli Reportedly Interested in Signing Suso From Serie A Rivals AC Milan This Summer

Napoli are reportedly interested in signing forward Suso from their Serie A rivals AC Milan this summer.

The Spaniard has spent four years at the San Siro, and is currently enjoying some of his fine season, having scored six goals and contributing seven assists in 27 Serie A appearances so far.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

His impressive performances under Gennaro Gattuso has helped Milan up to sixth in the league, and has also helped his side reach the final of the Coppa Italia where they will face Juventus in May.

Now according to Italian news outlet Il Roma, Suso may be on his way out of the San Siro this summer, and may well be summoned by their Serie A rivals Napoli.

The report claims that Napoli will be prepared to pay up to €38m for the 24-year-old, as Maurizio Sarri looks to strengthen his side's title chances for next season.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

Napoli currently sit in second place in the league, trailing league leaders Juventus by four points with eight games remaining. They have recently been closing the gap in quality on Juventus - who have won six consecutive Serie A titles - however still believe they need one or two more pieces to win a league title.





A number of players have been linked in recent weeks with Napoli, including Domenico Berardi and Felipe Anderson, however, it has also been reported that club chairman Aurelio De Laurentiis is a huge admirer of Suso's, and that the Spaniard would be the preferred target.