PHOTO: Gareth Bale's Reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo's Bicycle Kick Against Juventus

Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored one of the best goals of his entire career on Tuesday, leaping six foot in the air to fire a bicycle kick past a helpless Gianluigi Buffon.

Los Blancos cruised to a 3-0 win over Juventus and were boosted when Paulo Dybala received his marching orders in Turin. But all eyes after the game were on Ronaldo, whose acrobatic goal was so spectacular that even the Juventus supporters applauded the goal.

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

However, while the world of football went nuts, Ronaldo's Real Madrid teammate Gareth Bale looked far from impressed at the once in a career strike.

Sitting alongside the likes of Mateo Kovačić, Marco Asensio and Lucas Vázquez on the Real Madrid bench, the Welshman remained poker-faced at Ronaldo's bicycle kick.

Gareth Bale’s reaction to Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal is priceless - the man just couldn’t care any less 😂 pic.twitter.com/B7OMRinCv6 — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) April 4, 2018

Bale and his fellow benched Madridista Kovačić were the only two people in sight, apart from some Juventus supporters, who weren't spotted celebrating the goal.





However, while the Croatian midfielder just looked stunned at Ronaldo's acrobatics, Bale actually maintained a blank expression in the aftermath of his teammate's wonder goal.

And as his teammates are going crazy around him, Bale just sits there dreaming of getting out of Cristiano Ronaldo’s shadow! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/xT0bVNhdGW — Ben (@ben_crtrUCLan) April 4, 2018

Manager Zinedine Zidane described Ronaldo's strike as "one of the best goals in history" after the game, but the Frenchman insisted his goal against Bayer Leverkusen in 2002 was still better.

Real Madrid are now firmly in the driving seat ahead of the second leg at the Santiago Bernabéu next week. But before Los Blancos can book their place in the semi finals they must host city rivals Atlético on Sunday, with a win closing the gap on Los Rojiblancos to just one point.