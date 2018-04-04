Real Madrid Hesitating Over £100m Approach for Chelsea Superstar After Recent Loss of Form

Real Madrid are reportedly hesitating over their rumoured pursuit of Chelsea star Eden Hazard, with the reigning Spanish and European champions seemingly having doubts over dropping £100m on the Belgian following his recent loss of form.





Hazard has been heavily linked with a move to Real for years, not least because he idolised coach Zinedine Zidane as a player and the respect and admiration is known to be mutual.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

With Hazard's current Chelsea contract winding down - it is due to expire in 2020 - and no new deal on the immediate horizon, Real were finally expected to make their move this summer.

But, according to the Evening Standard, there haven't been any enquiries from the Bernabeu or contact with Hazard's camp. What's more, there is apparently rush to change that.

And with Chelsea demanding a fee of £100m or more for the superstar, Real may be thinking twice about a move after all.

The summer has the potential to be a busy one in the Spanish capital and if there is any truth behind their interest in Neymar, who could cost up to €400m, all of their resources and efforts in tying up that monster deal may already be spoken for.

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

In addition, the Standard's report highlights the presence of Marco Asensio at Real, a player considered to be similar to Hazard and a talent expected become a superstar himself.

Whether Real make an approach or not, what will happen to Hazard remains to be seen. With Chelsea set to be without Champions League football for the second time in three years and the 27-year-old at a peak age, he may ultimately be reluctant to stay.