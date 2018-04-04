Real Madrid Star Eyeing Summer Move to Arsenal as Bernabeu Career Nears the End

Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas is reportedly eyeing a summer move to Arsenal after seemingly sensing that his days as number one at the Bernabeu may be limited.

Navas has kept goal in back-to-back Champions League winning campaigns, but Los Blancos seem determined to land a big name between the sticks. Even with David de Gea seemingly committed to Manchester United, Thibaut Courtois, Gianluigi Donnarumma and Alisson Becker remain rumoured targets.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

Navas nearly joined United in 2015, while he has also been linked with Liverpool at various points in time. But Don Balon claims it is the Gunners the Costa Rican has in his sights.

The Spanish gossip outlet suggests that Arsenal, who have seen Petr Cech suffer a dip in form this season and are set to release back-up David Ospina in June, are one of several clubs to make Navas an offer so far. And theirs is apparently the one he likes best.

It is said that Navas, now 31 years of age, feels as though he would be 'valued' at Arsenal, something he has not experience in Madrid as his future has constantly been a source of speculation.

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The other thing that Don Balon claims is important for Navas is that he is not used as a bargaining chip, as he almost was back in 2015 as part of failed deal to take De Gea to Real. There has been talk that the reigning Spanish champions could try similar in their efforts to prise Alisson from Roma.

For now, Navas remains at Real and kept Juventus at bay in the first leg of the Champions League quarter final this week as the holders all but confirmed their place in the last four.