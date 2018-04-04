Sky Sports Pundit Makes Confident Prediction Ahead of Arsenal's Europa League Quarter Final Clash

Former Arsenal starCharlie Nicholas has predicted that the Gunners will comfortably see off CSKA Moscow in the first leg of their Europa League quarter final tie.

The competition looks to be Arsenal's best hope of qualifying for the UEFA Champions League, after a disappointing Premier League campaign.

Despite their victory over Stoke City in the Premier League at the weekend, the Gunners remain sixth in the league table, 13 points behind fourth placed Tottenham Hotspur, with just seven games remaining.

Nicholas believes Arsenal will beat CSKA Moscow 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium on Thursday, with Alexandre Lacazette getting the first goal. However, he also said that the Gunners must be completely focused on the game or risk heading into the second leg with the tie in the balance.

OLIVER GREENWOOD/GettyImages

According to Nicholas' column on Sky Sports, the 56-year-old said: "Arsenal were bog standard at the weekend but somehow managed to come out of it with some momentum thanks to the three late goals against Stoke.

"Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is obviously a miss as he is cup-tied but it was good to see his team spirit letting Alexandre Lacazette take the second penalty.

"I'd like to see Arsenal finish the league season the way they rounded that game off, with Aubameyang coming in off the left and Lacazette central - surely that is the reason Arsene Wenger signed both?

"However, that obviously can't happen on Thursday night, so Danny Welbeck will keep his place on the left and hopefully get his name back on the scoresheet.





"It is too early for Arsenal to be getting ahead of themselves and thinking about winning this trophy yet - the focus must be on getting a good win heading to Moscow and avoiding another difficult situation."