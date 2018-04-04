Tributes Pour in As Football Mourns the Loss of Chelsea Legend & Pundit Ray Wilkins

The world of football was left in mourning on Wednesday afternoon after news filtered through that Chelsea legend Ray Wilkins has passed away at the age of 61 following a recent cardiac arrest and fall at his home in Surrey.

Wilkins was handed the Chelsea captaincy at the age of just 18 in 1975 and later played for Manchester United, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers, QPR and Crystal Palace during a long and storied career that lasted 24 years and spanned three decades.

He later became a respected coach, managing Fulham and QPR, before serving as an assistant boss during three spells at Chelsea, and was a popular television pundit and media personality.

Emotional tributes from clubs, former team-mates and colleagues, fans and others have since flooded social media.

Everybody associated with Chelsea Football Club is devastated to learn of the passing of our former player, captain and assistant coach, Ray Wilkins. Rest in peace, Ray, you will be dreadfully missed. pic.twitter.com/cSDhloOPDZ — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) April 4, 2018

The thoughts and prayers of everyone at Manchester United are with the family, friends and colleagues of our former midfielder Ray Wilkins, following his tragic passing. pic.twitter.com/38w2MW86eg — Manchester United (@ManUtd) April 4, 2018

💙 Everyone at #QPR is devastated to learn of the passing of R's legend Ray Wilkins.



Our thoughts are with Ray's family and friends.#RIPRay pic.twitter.com/45PsWkaikM — QPR FC (@QPRFC) April 4, 2018

Everybody at Crystal Palace Football Club is saddened to learn of the passing of our former player and coach Ray Wilkins. Deepest sympathy to all his family at this extremely difficult time. pic.twitter.com/sys3VklAXP — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) April 4, 2018

We’re devastated to hear the news that Ray Wilkins has passed away at the age of 61.



Wilkins made 84 appearances for the #ThreeLions, and was assistant manager of our Under-21s between 2004 and 2007.



We will miss you, Ray. pic.twitter.com/kZJWipsvTq — England (@England) April 4, 2018

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we have learnt that former England midfielder Ray Wilkins has passed away, aged 61.



The thoughts and condolences of everyone at the PFA are with his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/pr0JBahJgQ — PFA (@PFA) April 4, 2018

Deeply saddened to hear that Ray Wilkins has passed away. A wonderful footballer and a delightful man. It was a pleasure to have played alongside him with England. No teammate was more helpful and supportive. I’ll be forever grateful. Thoughts are with his family. #RIPRay — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 4, 2018

Sad and chocked to hear of the passing of Ray Wilkins. A true football person with a totally underestimated contribution to our sport. One of the best I’ve seen. My thought are with his family. Rest in peace #RayWilkins @ManUtd — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) April 4, 2018

With a "handkerchief in his jacket pocket and shoes from Carnaby Street", MU players were unsure of Ray Wilkins when he joined in '79. "He never scored or made the killer pass," said Gordon McQueen. "Yet the season he left to go to AC Milan, he was fantastic, our best player” RIP — Andy Mitten (@AndyMitten) April 4, 2018

So very saddened by the news of the death of former England player Ray Wilkins. Got to know him during his time with @RangersFC - more lately a colleague @SkySportsNews and @talkSPORT. Will miss him. Will miss him a lot. — Jim White (@JimWhite) April 4, 2018

So sorry to hear that Ray Wilkins has died. More than a very good footballer, a kind and generous man who always made me feel so welcome in the football family when I started working in the industry. My thoughts are with his family. — Gabby Logan (@GabbyLogan) April 4, 2018