Tributes Pour in As Football Mourns the Loss of Chelsea Legend & Pundit Ray Wilkins

By 90Min
April 04, 2018

The world of football was left in mourning on Wednesday afternoon after news filtered through that Chelsea legend Ray Wilkins has passed away at the age of 61 following a recent cardiac arrest and fall at his home in Surrey.

Wilkins was handed the Chelsea captaincy at the age of just 18 in 1975 and later played for Manchester United, AC Milan, Paris Saint-Germain, Rangers, QPR and Crystal Palace during a long and storied career that lasted 24 years and spanned three decades.

He later became a respected coach, managing Fulham and QPR, before serving as an assistant boss during three spells at Chelsea, and was a popular television pundit and media personality.

Emotional tributes from clubs, former team-mates and colleagues, fans and others have since flooded social media.

