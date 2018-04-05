​Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Hails Anfield's 'Extraordinary' Atmosphere After Man City Triumph

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain heaped praise on Liverpool supporters for creating an 'extraordinary' atmosphere that he will never forget following the Reds' 3-0 Champions League quarter-final victory over Manchester City on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old thundered home Liverpool's second of the evening after Mohamed Salah opened the scoring, before Sadio Mane headed in a third just after the half-hour mark.

The wall of noise which greeted both sides inside and outside of Anfield - as seen by James Milner's Twitter video - set the tempo of the game for the home team as Oxlade-Chamberlain credited the atmosphere for giving Liverpool the edge against their domestic rivals.

“It was extraordinary, I’ve never played in anything like that and an atmosphere like that was incredible. It was something that will stay with me forever," Oxlade-Chamberlain said, via RTE.

“Hendo [Jordan Henderson] was warning me about that before, he said ‘wait until you see it tonight’ and I kind of knew what he meant but until you’re out there and you see what the fans are doing and how much passion there was, it’s was incredible to be part of.”

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The wave of pressure and intensity from Liverpool led to the scoring of three goals in the space of 19 minutes for Jurgen Klopp's side however, the England international was quick to put a lid on celebrations as he acknowledged another resilient performance is needed on Tuesday to seal the Red's place in the semi-finals of the competition.

He added: “The nil is always massive, it gives us a great chance to get there and get a goal and that sets us up to see it home.

“We’re going to have to defend really well and we’re going to have to go out there with confidence and attack as well. It was good that we kept a clean sheet tonight and if we can go there and nick a goal it stands us in good stead.

To all the LFC fans at Anfield tonight; I salute you. You all delivered one of the best atmosphere’s I’ve witnessed during my 23 years on this earth. You showed that Anfield is our castle and no one comes there with a easy ticket. I’m proud of you all and I’m proud to be a Red — Maxi (@MaaxiAngelo) April 4, 2018

“It was a really good performance from the boys both defensively and attacking in the first half and the second half was a different sort of performance from us.

“They dominated the second half and made it difficult for us and we had to defend really well. In this competition we’re going to play quality sides and we’re going to have to defend well at times and that was what we showed in the second half.”