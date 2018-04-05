Arsenal Boss Arsène Wenger Claims Summer Signing 'Was Not Himself' Upon Initially Joining Club

Arsenal manager Arsène Wenger has claimed that summer signing Alexandre Lacazette has taken time to come out of his shell at Arsenal, but is now ready to take his game to the next level after settling in at the club.

Speaking ahead of his side's Europa League clash against CSKA Moscow, via Goal, the veteran manager spoke about the improving form of the former Lyon man - who scored in his side's 3-0 victory over Stoke City at the weekend.





Wenger said: "I think so because I realise now when I see him in training that he was not himself for a while.

"It was not dramatically different before. He was a good player. But I think in the last seven or eight games he played, he was not completely free with his knee. Unfortunately, in our job you need your body and when you are not 100 per cent you cannot play well. It's good to have him back because it gives us different opportunities."





The arrival of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in January saw Lacazette slip down the pecking order at the Emirates Stadium, but the Gunners' impressive run in the Europa League has seen Lacazette still pick up game time for Wenger's side.

The French international came to the club with a formidable scoring record, and will be desperate to replicate his form in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, the Gunners have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Bordeaux sensation Malcom, after Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain has reportedly upped their interest in the tenacious Brazilian.

Spurs and Bayern Munich are also thought to be keen on signing the 21-year-old, who is set to be the subject of an intense bidding war when the summer transfer window opens.