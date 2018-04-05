Arsenal Fan Piers Morgan Rues Liverpool Star's 'Transformation' Under Jurgen Klopp After UCL Stunner

Arsenal fan Piers Morgan watched Liverpool's quick demolition of Manchester City in the Champions League quarter finals with bitter remorse.

Former Gunner Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored an absolute peach of a goal for Liverpool on a noisy night at Anfield. The England international is now playing in his preferred position in the centre of midfield under Jurgen Klopp, who Piers Morgan believes has completely transformed the 24-year-old.

He's been transformed under Klopp, to the player he should have been at Arsenal. https://t.co/l9fDxBRZtu — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) April 4, 2018

A Liverpool fan took to Twitter to goad Morgan for Arsenal's decision to sell Oxlade-Chamberlain to Liverpool. He responded by tweeting:

It could be argued that this is the usual hyperbolic sentiment Morgan so often uses towards his own club and the management of Arsene Wenger. Chamberlain appears to still blow hot and cold like he did at Arsenal. The difference is that he has tied down a regular starting place with the Reds, something he struggled to do at the Gunners.

Since making his £40m move to Anfield and signing a five-year-deal worth £120,000-a-week, Chamberlain certainly has had some highlights in his first season at his new club.





He also scored the opening goal in Liverpool's 4-3 victory of Man City in January to inflict City their only league defeat of the season.

Chamberlain praised the atmosphere the fans created at Anfield in their victory over Man City. The Englishman claimed he had never played in front of such an atmosphere, which isperhaps a slight jibe at his former club.

The Ox and his Liverpool teammates now have a three goal advantage to take to the Etihad Stadium for their Champions League second leg.