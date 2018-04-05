Barcelona Legend Xavi Poised to Begin Managerial Career in Qatar Next Season

He had always seemed likely to follow the likes of Barcelona legends Pep Guardiola and Johan Cruyff into management, and it appears that 38-year old Spanish midfielder Xavi is set to begin a new career by taking over the reins as manager at Qatari club Al Sadd.

According to Spanish publication Marca, Xavi will sign a two year deal within the coming weeks, and is likely to replace current boss Jesualdo Ferreira in the summer.

Xavi's time in Qatar as a player has been successful, having won three trophies with Al Sadd, and it seems as though the World Cup winner is happy to stay at the club and develop his skills as a manager for the foreseeable future.

Although becoming a manager at some stage seems almost certain, there is still a chance that Xavi could continue in a playing capacity for a while longer if Al Sadd qualify for the Asian Champions League.

Managing director Turki Al-Ali said: "The club have come to the beginning of an agreement for Xavi to continue for two more season, although his role has not yet been determined. He could continue as a player or just as well in another role, it will be announced soon."

In the long term, Xavi could well have one eye on taking charge of Qatar for the 2022 World Cup, and he was recently made global ambassador for the competition.

KARIM JAAFAR/GettyImages

Looking even further into the future Xavi would undoubtedly love to manage his beloved Barcelona, the team where he made 765 appearances and won eight La Liga titles.





If he can prove to be anywhere near as good a manager as he was a player, we could very well see him on the touchline at the Nou Camp in the not-too-distant future.



