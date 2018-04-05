Bayern Munich Handed Injury Boost as Star Trains With the Ball After Lengthy Spell on the Sidelines

Bayern Munich and Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer has stepped up his recovery as he looks to return to action before the end of the season, as well as reclaim his spot in the Die Mannschaft set up for the World Cup.

Neuer hasn't played a single match for Bayern this season, having suffered two setbacks following a fractured foot last April, but is making strides in his bid to be healthy and back to his best ahead of the upcoming tournament in Russia.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He is now training with the football again, something which has been confirmed by the Bundesliga giants via tweets.

"Guess who's training with ball again!" the club's official Twitter account posted on Thursday morning.

The 32-year-old returned to training towards the closing of March, participating in running exercises under the supervision of the club's fitness and rehabilitation coach.

The keeper also previously suggested he was working hard to be ready for the World Cup because Germany need him.

For the first time in over half a year, @Manuel_Neuer completed a goalkeeper-specific training session today 👍 #MiaSanMia #NeuerTheWall pic.twitter.com/c2IbSGePRz — FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) April 5, 2018

"I think Germany need me and I like being part of the Germany team too," he said in early March.

"Anybody would like to be involved in a World Cup. I still have aims with Bayern in the second half of the season, and then, of course, the main objective of [playing with] the national team in the summer."

By the looks of things, the German is progressing quite well and should be ready in time to make the summer trip. He will hope to have a few matches under his belt by then too.