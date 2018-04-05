Ernesto Valverde Insists Barcelona 'Deserved' Roma Win Despite Fortune With Own Goals

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde insisted his side deserved their 4-1 Champions League victory over Roma on Wednesday evening, despite it coming in fortuitous circumstances.

Both Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas put through their own net either side of half-time to give Barca a two-goal cushion before Gerard Pique added the hosts' third from close range.

Edin Dzeko kept the tie alive 10 minutes from time as he eventually got the better of Marc-Andre ter Stegen, who had been called into a string of fine saves in the prelude, but Luis Suarez's first European goal of the campaign restored Blaugrana's advantage as the full-time whistle approached.

However, despite their somewhat serendipitous evening, Valverde was adamant Barcelona reaped their deserved rewards.

"During the season there are all types of games - ones where you deserve more than you get and ones where you get more than you deserve", he said, as quoted by Goal post-match.

"We scored the goals we deserved, they attacked us and got the goal they were looking for which made our fourth very important.

Update: With his goal tonight, Luis Suarez is now just 4 goals behind Own Goal on Barcelona's CL Top Scorers list this season. — Cerè (@Cerebrone) April 4, 2018

"We do not care that they were own goals. If you do not get close to the goal, you do not get own goals. If the opponent scores in their own goal, what are we supposed to do?"

The Catalonians currently find themselves nine points clear of Atletico Madrid in LaLiga, preparing for a Copa del Rey final showdown with Sevilla and now one foot in the Champions League semi-finals, but Valverde refused to admit a famous first season treble could be on the cards.

You know you're a Barcelona fan when your team wins by a good margin yet you are not happy because the team didn't play beautiful football ❤️ pic.twitter.com/J754ME7PYh — BarcaTimes (@BarcaTimes) April 5, 2018

"I do not have any feelings of that kind", he added. "I see what it takes to win each game and what it took today.

"I'm not thinking any further than Saturday's game against Leganes - and, no matter what people think [about Roma], nothing is done. I preferred 3-0 to 4-1, so nothing is done."