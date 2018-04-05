AC Milan coach Gennaro Gattuso has officially signed a new contract that will extend his spell in charge of I Rossoneri until June 2021.

A new deal had been strongly rumored in the Italian press last month after Gattuso masterminded a fine turnaround in results, with the 40-year-old now signing on the dotted line.

Despite an exit from the Europa League, Gattuso has steered Milan to the final of the Coppa Italia where I Rossoneri will meet Juventus in May, while a recent defeat against the champions was his team's first in Serie A since 23rd December.

Milan remain sixth in the league standings and are on course to qualify for the Europa League again next season after several wilderness years away from continental football.

A strong end to the season may even be enough to bridge the gap to the top four and put the club back into the Champions League for the first time since 2013/14.