'I'm Sorry': Fans React to Salah's Half Time Actions During Liverpool's UCL Win Over Manchester City

Liverpool have one foot in the Champions League semi finals after a 3-0 win over Premier League rivals Manchester City in the quarter final first leg on Wednesday.

All the damage was done in the first half, with who else but Mohamed Salah opening the scoring in the 12th minute, that was his 38th goal in all competitions this season.

Salah also provided the cross for Sadio Mane to head home the 3rd goal, and was a general nightmare for the Manchester City defence, in particular January signing Aymeric Laporte.

So much so that as soon as the half time whistle blew, the Egyptian international felt the need to approach the defender, Salah then appeared to apologise to the 23-year-old.

The act did not go unnoticed by football fans, who took to Twitter to react;