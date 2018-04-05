Juventus Midfielder Posts Hilarious Response to Article Claiming He Said Emre Can Will Join Club

Juventus star Sami Khedira has hit back at a report from Sports Illustrated, which claimed that he had told a source of the publication that Liverpool's Emre Can would be joining La Vecchia Signora this summer.

Taking to his official Twitter page, the German powerhouse made a point of rubbishing the supposed claims made about his international teammate, stating:

"A Sports Illustrated source heard me confirm Emre Can is coming to @juventusfc this summer. Only one possible explanation: I am having a secret twin brother I don't know what Emre will do next season..."

A Sports Illustrated source heard me confirm Emre Can is coming to @juventusfc this summer. Only one possible explanation: I am having a secret twin brother 😱🤔😂 I don't know what Emre will do next season ... #shoutouttomymum #fakenews https://t.co/AnMyf4Ho9I pic.twitter.com/oBJ8vOg1kx — Sami Khedira (@SamiKhedira) April 5, 2018

While it seems doubtful that Khedira was the original source of the claims, Can could well end up plying his trade at the Allianz Stadium next season.

The 24-year-old is believed to be no closer to agreeing a new contract with Liverpool, and is likely to walk away for nothing in the summer - with Juventus the most likely destination for the robust midfielder.

Having joined the Reds during Brendan Rodgers' spell at the club, Can has developed his game significantly, and now plays an important role in the heart of Liverpool's midfield.

However, with RB Leipzig prodigy Naby Keita coming to Anfield next season, Jürgen Klopp's side appear to be more than ready to cope with the former Bayer Leverkusen man's absence.

Meanwhile, Juventus are believed to be lining up a move for Borussia Dortmund defender Sokratis Papastathopoulos, as Maxi Allegri looks to freshen up his ageing back line.





The 29-year-old is believed to have the right combination of experience and hunger to suit the role, but apparent interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal could dash Juve's hopes.



