Liverpool Forward Reveals 'Emotional Moment' After Seeing Fan Support Before 3-0 Man City

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has revealed that the immense showing from Reds fans ahead of their match against Manchester City was too much for him to handle.

The Brazilian is having a tremendous season for the Anfield side this season, and it could be made even better if they advance to the next round of the Champions League.

ANTHONY DEVLIN/GettyImages

They are already halfway there, having claimed a 3-0 victory over a shellshocked City at home on Wednesday night, but there's still a lot left to do.

No one expected the Reds to dominate the Premier League leaders like they did, but fans certainly came out with a very positive attitude, and many described the atmosphere as one of the most intense ever witnessed at Anfield.

List of teams to score 3+ goals vs Man City this season:



1. Liverpool.

2. Liverpool again.



End of list. pic.twitter.com/tzm9VkDhmF — bet365 (@bet365) April 4, 2018

The players were boosted by the supporters even before getting on the pitch, giving their team a raucous welcome outside the stadium. And Firmino has since admitted that it was a very emotional moment that left him with tears in his eyes.

the striker told ESPN Brasil: “Coming on the bus, I had read that they were going to have a big party. When we came to the stadium, I got, like, I tell you, it filled my eyes with tears, which was very emotional moment for me. And that only gives us more strength to fight on the pitch and win the games.

(You may also be interested in: VIDEO: Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Caught Sarcastically 'Thanking' Stewards After Bus Attack)

“I think our team played well, an excellent match. We scored the goals and we managed to hold the game without conceding goals, which is important. But as I said before, there is nothing won, there is the second game, and we have to be focused.”

The Reds must still be on a high after their incredible result but will need to change focus and look ahead to the upcoming Merseyside derby, which kicks off on Saturday at Goodison Park.