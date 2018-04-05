Liverpool Handed Injury Blow As Promising Youngster Needs Season-Ending Surgery

Liverpool's Brazilian youngster Allan will be returning from his loan spell in Cyprus early, after he was forced to undergo surgery to fix a problem with his shoulder.

The Liverpool midfielder has been on the season-long loan with Cypriot side Apollon Limassol, but according to Goal he now faces four months on the sidelines after this injury setback.

#LFC have ended Allan Rodrigues de Souza's loan spell at Apollon Limassol. He's undergone a shoulder operation and will be back in action during pre-season. Clubs in Netherlands, Germany, France and Portugal keen for loan next season. https://t.co/F8lqQRt9K5 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 5, 2018

The 21-year-old joined Liverpool in the summer of 2015 for a fee of £500,000 from Brazilian side Internacional. Since his arrival at Anfield, Allan has been sent on four loan spells to Finland with

Seinäjoen Jalkapallokerho, Belgium with Sint-Truiden, Germany with Hertha Berlin and now Apollon Limassol.

Allan had made 16 Cypriot First Division appearances for Limassol this season and had also made four appearances in the Europa League. Limassol with drawn with Everton for their Europa League group and managed a draw against the Toffees away from home.

Pep Lijnders at NEC Nijmegen especially keen to sign Allan, though that will depend on if he can get them promoted to the Eredivisie. #LFC https://t.co/F8lqQRt9K5 — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) April 5, 2018

(You may also be interested in Veteran Goalkeeper Set to Overlook Liverpool Interest in Favour of Move to MLS)





Allan made enough league appearances this season to earn him a championship medal. Limassol are currently two points behind league leaders APOEL. A series of shoulder dislocations this season has unfortunately stopped Allan from seeing out the rest of the season.

Limassol agreed to cut Allan's loan deal short in order for him to recover at his parent club. Once he returns from his four month spell on the sidelines, it is likely that the Brazilian will be shipped back out on loan. Clubs in Germany, France, and the Netherlands are reportedly keen to sign the promising midfielder.