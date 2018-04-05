Man Utd Dealt Further Blow in Pursuit of Barcelona Defender After Ace Reaffirms Commitment to Club

Manchester United appear to have been dealt a blow in their pursuit of Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti, after the star reaffirmed his commitment to the club in his post match comments following the win over Roma.

Speaking after his side's comprehensive 4-1 Champions League quarter-final victory over Roma, via Sport, the French international - who celebrated a goal by showing off his Barça badge - was questioned over his future at the club, and stated: "My celebration was to say that I love this club. I just want to play, push myself a hundred percent and do well in a club like Barça.

"That's what matters to me. The rest are things that come out in the press, true and false. I focus on football."

JOSEP LAGO/GettyImages

Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde also dented the Red Devils' hopes of signing Umtiti, stating (via the Sun) "My understanding is that he is happy here; we certainly are with him, and we hope that he stays here for many years.

The 24-year-old is one of the most highly rated defenders in world football, and United will be disappointed to see one of their key transfer targets seemingly rule out a move. José Mourinho has repeatedly criticised his defence since becoming manager at Old Trafford, and will be keen to strengthen his backline ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

In other news, an outrageous report has claimed that United are eyeing up a sensational swap deal with Real Madrid this summer - with Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Anthony Martial all heading to Los Blancos, with Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Gareth Bale all heading to Old Trafford.