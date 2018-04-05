Massimiliano Allegri's Juventus Future in Doubt With Carlo Ancelotti Lined Up As Possible Successor

Carlo Ancelotti could come in as a replacement for Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri this summer, with the latter expected to leave his post at the end of the season.

According to reports in Italy, Allegri has already told his players that he will walk away from the club in June, having been linked to both Chelsea and Arsenal.

The reports have also been fuelled by the manager saying his time in Italy is finished, in an interview with the Telegraph. “Certainly I’ll go abroad," he declared. "In Italy, finished.

“Probably I would like to carry on being a club coach for another five or six years, then I would like to coach a national team.”

Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Juve have already approached several managers with offers to take over in the summer, and one of them happens to be Ancelotti, who has previously coached the Turin side.

The Italian - fired by Bayern Munich earlier this season - has also been offered the Italy job. However, he insists he only wants to work at a club for the time being.

"The federation, now with the help of Coni, must create its own new structure, after which it will make the decision," he said in a recent interview.





"I rest of my idea, it takes first clarity, then you can think about it, even if my goal is still to train a club team."

"I still do not know, it's all on the high seas," he replied after being asked what his next move will be. "You have to wait a couple of months."



The 58-year-old has also said that he won't return to his past, something which could rule I Bianconeri out

